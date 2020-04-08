Nomura Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $39.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Nomura from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NYSE IBP opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $945.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

