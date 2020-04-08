Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up to $16.20

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $16.20. Nordstrom shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 775,749 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.