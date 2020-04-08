Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,381,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,105,000. Norges Bank owned 0.38% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

