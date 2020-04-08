Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,566,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,059,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of GAP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 39.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.