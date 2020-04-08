Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,486,928 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,486,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,581,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

