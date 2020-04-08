Norges Bank Buys Shares of 10,390,074 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,390,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,587,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Zynga at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,428,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $40,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,777. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

