Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,286,600 Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,286,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

