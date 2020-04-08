Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,556,534 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,556,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,647,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of Service Co. International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

