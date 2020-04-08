Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,384,579 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,384,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,534,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 791,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE UNM opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

