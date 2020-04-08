Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,569,889 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,569,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

STWD stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.