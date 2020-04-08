Norges Bank Buys Shares of 446,591 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 446,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after buying an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 262,920 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144,815 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,511 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,712. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

