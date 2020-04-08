Norges Bank Buys Shares of 468,469 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 468,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,406,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

BFAM stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $603,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

