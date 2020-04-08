Norges Bank Buys Shares of 927,663 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 927,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

EPR stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.24%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

