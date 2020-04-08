Norges Bank Invests $62.93 Million in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,932,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Madison Square Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.26. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSG. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.83.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

