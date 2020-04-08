Norges Bank Invests $63.51 Million in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,467,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

