Norges Bank Invests $63.73 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,451,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,731,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.