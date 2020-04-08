Norges Bank Invests $64.29 Million in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 585,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

