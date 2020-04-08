Norges Bank Invests $65.54 Million in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 777,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,536,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Novocure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -806.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

