Norges Bank Invests $65.85 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 344,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Littelfuse by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

LFUS opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $174.76. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

