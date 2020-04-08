Norges Bank Invests $67.33 Million in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,575,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

