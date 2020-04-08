Norges Bank Invests $68.27 Million in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 734,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

