Norges Bank Invests $68.79 Million in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,443,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,788,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

