Norges Bank Invests $69.79 Million in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,990,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,792,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,243 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 861,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3,510.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 856,589 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.33, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

