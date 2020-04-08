Norges Bank Invests $70.15 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,116,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,154,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 410,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $22,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,792,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,586,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

