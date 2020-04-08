Norges Bank Invests $70.38 Million in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,377,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.67% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

COR opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

