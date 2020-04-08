Norges Bank Invests $70.39 Million in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Norges Bank bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,809,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,389,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $9,781,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.