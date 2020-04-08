Norges Bank Invests $70.78 Million in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,673,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,784,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of CAE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. TheStreet downgraded shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

CAE stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.