Norges Bank Makes New $63.30 Million Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,362,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

In other news, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,826.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

