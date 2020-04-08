Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,863,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,492,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.17% of Pinduoduo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 0.91. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

