Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,302,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $64,094,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.30% of Sprint as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

NYSE S opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

