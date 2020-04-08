Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,233,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

