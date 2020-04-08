Norges Bank Purchases New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 477,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

