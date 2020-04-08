Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,148,045 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,148,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,570,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.21. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

