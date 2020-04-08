Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,227,356 Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,227,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,442,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Wyndham Destinations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

