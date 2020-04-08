Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,315,156 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,315,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

