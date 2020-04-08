Norges Bank Takes $65.65 Million Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,708,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,648,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.60% of Univar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 1,742.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 186,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Univar by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Univar from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.