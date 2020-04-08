Norges Bank Takes $66.38 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 393,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,379,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.40% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $13,256,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.