Norges Bank Takes $67.41 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,433,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,412,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

