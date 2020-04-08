Norges Bank Takes $71.97 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,217,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,545,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

