Norges Bank Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,250,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,253,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

