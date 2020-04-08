Norges Bank Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,649,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,016,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.18% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 210,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 229,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,793.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

