Norges Bank Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,390,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,219,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.72% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 202,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.