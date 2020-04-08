Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

