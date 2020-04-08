Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. SunTrust Banks downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

