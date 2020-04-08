Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,376 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $42,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,365,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

