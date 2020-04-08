Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,116 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Xylem worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,150.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.