Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,789 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Varian Medical Systems worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

