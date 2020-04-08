NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

