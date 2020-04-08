Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Down 3.6%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 12,714,215 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,383,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

