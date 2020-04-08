Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 1,475,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,712,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.